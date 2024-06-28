Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.78 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.