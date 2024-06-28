Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Head to Head Review

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -17.33% -18.86% -5.23% Rumble -161.62% -46.51% -38.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.55%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Rumble.

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $40.88 million 0.42 -$8.75 million ($1.26) -2.31 Rumble $80.96 million 27.45 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -8.95

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Rumble on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

