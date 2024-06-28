Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

ATO stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

