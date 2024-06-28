Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,672 shares of company stock worth $4,859,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

