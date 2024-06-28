ATI (NYSE:ATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE:ATI opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ATI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,524,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ATI by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after acquiring an additional 866,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ATI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,694 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

