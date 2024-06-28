ATB Capital Raises Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$0.65

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Questor Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Questor Technology stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.51. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,601. The company has a market cap of C$14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

