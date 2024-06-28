AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.62.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
