AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

AZN stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

