Assurant’s (AIZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Shares of AIZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,088. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average of $173.06. Assurant has a 52 week low of $122.42 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Assurant by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Assurant by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,652,000 after buying an additional 85,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

