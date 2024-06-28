Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 474,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 579,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Several analysts have commented on AOT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.04 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

