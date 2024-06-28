Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,900 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Ascent Solar Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 7,033,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,895. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

