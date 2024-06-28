Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,900 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Ascent Solar Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 7,033,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,895. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
