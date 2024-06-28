Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $23,318,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,105. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.20 and its 200 day moving average is $271.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.46.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

