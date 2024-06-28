Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 19,435 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.26% of Coty worth $28,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,466. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

