Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 793,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after buying an additional 54,635 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,637,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.