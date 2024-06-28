Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Repligen worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Repligen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Repligen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,024. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

