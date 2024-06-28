Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11,052.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $33,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.17. 1,153,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,809. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.34.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

