Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $82.23 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 215.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,317 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $82,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.