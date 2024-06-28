Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $583,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.66. 742,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $470.27 and a one year high of $569.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.31.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

