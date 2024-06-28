Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $455,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.0 %

MSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.67. 315,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,856. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $196.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

