Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $43.04 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,287 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.34% of nVent Electric worth $43,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 2,091,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,787. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

