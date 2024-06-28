Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $70,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $475,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,745,000 after acquiring an additional 288,587 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,880,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

HLT traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.20. 3,934,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,231. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.99 and a 12-month high of $218.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average of $198.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

