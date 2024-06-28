Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 553,810 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 553,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,764,000. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Allstate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $212,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.84. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

