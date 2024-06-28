Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells $691,494.90 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $691,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Gilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91.

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $54.83. 301,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arcellx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 951.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

