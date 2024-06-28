Arbitrum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $172.28 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $172.28 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.80554985 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 943 active market(s) with $167,755,181.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

