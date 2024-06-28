Aqr Capital Management Holding Sells 175,000 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Stock

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GLST traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLST. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Star Acquisition by 160.8% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 991,397 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 345,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 258,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 77.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 502,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

