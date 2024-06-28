Aqr Capital Management Holding Sells 175,000 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Stock

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ GLST traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.
Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Global Star Acquisition Company Profile
Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.
