Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $343,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

