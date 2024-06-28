Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,883. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

