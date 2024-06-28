Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.15 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $18.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 718.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

