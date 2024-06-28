Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. 46,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,698. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).
