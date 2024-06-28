Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 1,915,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,570. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

