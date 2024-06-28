Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $19.68

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $19.19. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 798,621 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

