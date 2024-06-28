Ankr One Day Volume Tops $9.39 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ankr has a market cap of $309.22 million and $9.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

