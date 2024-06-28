Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 51,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Angkor Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

