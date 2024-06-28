Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

FINS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 18,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,170. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,223,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 649,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

