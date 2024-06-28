Analysts Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $52.44

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $157,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,620,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

