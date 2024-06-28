Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $33.33

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

