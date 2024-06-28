Analysts Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $56.60

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

