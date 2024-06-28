Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL) recently:

6/28/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

6/28/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $228.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,167. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.48.

Get Charles River Laboratories International Inc alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,319,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.