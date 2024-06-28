Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after buying an additional 932,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 855,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 707,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

