AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 74,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of AmpliTech Group worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMPG remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.68.
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
Further Reading
