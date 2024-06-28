Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AMPE stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

