Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 18.7% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $313.83. 365,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,879. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.