American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in American Tower by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 16.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.73. The stock had a trading volume of 256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,332. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

