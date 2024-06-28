American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of AREBW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 117,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

