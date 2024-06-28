American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Public Education Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of APEI stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $18.15. 110,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,648. The stock has a market cap of $319.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

