American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

AOUT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,638. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

