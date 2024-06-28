American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.
American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 1.6 %
AOUT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,638. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.
