American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,483,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,921. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

