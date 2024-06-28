Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 700075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Amer Sports Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,778,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

