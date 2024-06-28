Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,890,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the May 31st total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 21,461,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011,514. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ambev by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Ambev by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 83.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,388,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

