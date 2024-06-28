Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Short Interest Update

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altrius Global Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned approximately 11.08% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIVD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

